Goa: Russian tourist dies in road accident

A Russian tourist died after histwo-wheeler collided with another bike in Arambol beachvillage in North Goa on Friday evening, police said onSaturday

While Denis Belyakov died on the spot, Alyssa DawnHammel who was riding another two-wheeler injured, a policeofficial said

Hammel, a US national, suffered injury to her leg, hesaid, adding that she was recuperating at hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)