2 sisters from MP held for robberies in South Delhi

Two sisters from Madhya Pradesh were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing Rs one lakh in two separate incidents in South Delhi, police said. Lalita, 25, and Damini, 22, residents of Rajgarh district, were arrested after police scanned the CCTV camera footage of the sites of robbery and found the sisters moving suspiciously at both the places.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the sisters used to visit the Delhi-NCR region and other states during festive and wedding season in search of targets. They used to mainly focus on banks, ATM kiosks, shops, busy markets and crowded areas.

On Nov 6, Prem Chand Tiwari withdrew cash from a bank and he and his wife then visited Dharmshala Mandir in Chhatarpur. Later, they found Rs 50,000 missing from their bag, police said. On Nov 8, Arun Kumar reported to police that Rs 50,000 had been stolen from his bag when he was at a bank in Kotla Mubarakpur area.

The CCTV camera footage showed the sisters at both the places. They were arrested from Press Enclave Road, Pushp Vihar, around 12.10 pm on Saturday, the DCP said. Police said the women have confessed to the crimes and Rs one lakh has been recovered from them. Lalita, the elder of the two, was earlier arrested and sent to jail 15-16 months ago in Delhi.

