International Development News
Development News Edition

2 sisters from MP held for robberies in South Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 16:43 IST
2 sisters from MP held for robberies in South Delhi

Two sisters from Madhya Pradesh were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing Rs one lakh in two separate incidents in South Delhi, police said. Lalita, 25, and Damini, 22, residents of Rajgarh district, were arrested after police scanned the CCTV camera footage of the sites of robbery and found the sisters moving suspiciously at both the places.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the sisters used to visit the Delhi-NCR region and other states during festive and wedding season in search of targets. They used to mainly focus on banks, ATM kiosks, shops, busy markets and crowded areas.

On Nov 6, Prem Chand Tiwari withdrew cash from a bank and he and his wife then visited Dharmshala Mandir in Chhatarpur. Later, they found Rs 50,000 missing from their bag, police said. On Nov 8, Arun Kumar reported to police that Rs 50,000 had been stolen from his bag when he was at a bank in Kotla Mubarakpur area.

The CCTV camera footage showed the sisters at both the places. They were arrested from Press Enclave Road, Pushp Vihar, around 12.10 pm on Saturday, the DCP said. Police said the women have confessed to the crimes and Rs one lakh has been recovered from them. Lalita, the elder of the two, was earlier arrested and sent to jail 15-16 months ago in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

5 Indian students qualify for Oxford Big Read Asia contest

Five students from India are among the finalists of Oxford Big Read Asia Challenge, an annual reading and writing campaign for primary and secondary students. The winners from India are B R Nimeesha from Madurai, Ananya Sheorey, Saara Sen, ...

Rebels in DR Congo kill 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives: local official

Goma DR Congo, Nov 16 AFP Assailants in DR Congo have killed 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives against Ugandan rebel strongholds in the east of the country, a local official said on Saturday.The latest killings, which occurred in ...

West Africa boot camp seeks artificial intelligence fix for climate-hit farmers

Data analyst Fabrice Sonzahi enrolled in a course on artificial intelligence AI in Dakar, hoping to help struggling farmers improve crop yields in his home country of Ivory Coast.He is part of an inaugural batch of students at a new AI prog...

UPDATE 1-Paris police fire tear gas on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary

Paris police fired tear gas in northwestern and southern Paris on Saturday to drive back protesters marking the first anniversary of anti-government yellow vest demonstrations. On the Place dItalie in southern Paris, demonstrators, many cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019