DVS Advisors signs M&A deal with MUP Managed Services

International taxation consultants DVS Advisors on Saturday said it has signed a merger and acquisition deal with MUP Managed Services LLP. Following the merger, the entity would offer structured debt capital services to its clientele particularly in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector apart from offering taxation consultancy services.

According to DVS Advisors founder-partner Divakar Vijayasarathy, the move was to make DVS Advisors a comprehensive tax and financial services provider. The merger would provide access to larger capital to its expanding client base and more importantly the credibility and hopes to clock over Rs 1,000 crore worth of deals in the next two years, he said in a press release.

DVS Advisors has been one of the largest credit evaluation vendors in South India and has so far evaluated deals worth more than Rs 20,000 crore of sub-prime mortgage backed loans, the release added.PTI VIJ NVG NVG.

