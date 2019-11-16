Committed to upholding values of free and fair press: Patnaik

Describing a vigilant pressas the fourth pillar of democracy, Odisha Chief MinisterNaveen Patnaik on Saturday said his government is committed toupholding its freedom

"Warm greetings to journalists and mediapersons on#NationalPressDay. A vigilant and free press is the fourthpillar of a vibrant democracy. I am committed to upholdingvalues of free & fair press," Patnaik wrote on Twitter

Since 1966, the National Press Day is celebrated everyyear in the country on November 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)