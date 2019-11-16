PM should lay foundation stone for Ram Mandir: Ramdev
Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay the foundation for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on Ram Navami, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said on Saturday. The Ram Temple should mirror the great Vedic traditions, he said.
"The Ram Temple at Ayodhya should grow to become a great pilgrimage centre of the Hindus as similar to the Vatican, Mecca and Golden temple at Amritsar, he told reporters when he arrived at the temple town of Udupi to conduct a five-day yoga training camp. "The temple should reflect the great Vedic traditions.
Our expectations are that Ayodhya should become a centre of spiritual knowledge through the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Ramdev added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Baba Ramdev
- Ayodhya
- Ram Navami
- Ram Temple
- Golden temple
- Amritsar
- Mecca
ALSO READ
Ayodhya verdict ahead: AIMPB asks Muslims to repose faith in Constitution
Ghaziabad DM holds meeting over Ayodhya verdict
Restriction imposed on leaves of MP police in view of festivals, probable verdict on Ayodhya case
UP Cabinet approves Rs 446.46 cr for digital museum, Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya
Muslim leaders, intellectuals meet; say Ayodhya verdict should be respected by all