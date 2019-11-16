Woman arrested after heroin found in her possession in Himachal

A woman was arrested after heroin was found allegedly in her possession in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Saturday. Sarita Alai (37) was arrested after six gram of heroin was found in her possession on Friday, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Gaurav Singh said.

Alai is a resident of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal and was running a tea stall near Hathithan on the Manikaran road in Bhuntar town, he said. A case was registered against the woman under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Bhuntar police station, Singh said.

