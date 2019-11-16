CJI Ranjan Gogoi offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday night offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here. Justice Gogoi accompanied by his wife arrived this evening and after a brief halt at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams guest house on the hills, the CJI participated in the sacred Sahasra Deepaalankaara ritual conducted to the processional idol of Lord Venkateswara at a mandapam close to the shrine, a temple official told PTI.

Later, he visited the temple, which is administered by the TTD. Before reaching the hills, Justice Gogoi, who will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday, visited the temple of goddess Sri Padmavathi at Tiruchanur near here.

He would again visit the Lord Venkateswara shrine on Sunday morning too, the official added. Tight security was put in place for his visit here.PTI COR BN BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)