Two held for beheading man

Two men were arrested in Thane district on Saturday for allegedly killing a man by beheading him. The headless body of Vishnu Kisan Nagare (40) was found near a quarry in Thakurpada area in the district on Friday morning, said a police official.

A case was registered with Shil Daighar police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police S S Burse. The probe led to arrest of Nagare's nephew Amit Nagare (19) and his accomplice Amar Sharma (22) on Saturday, he said, adding that police were looking for three other persons who too were allegedly involved in the killing.

Amit's father was murdered in Buldhana in central Maharashtra two years ago. Amit suspected that Nagare had performed black magic which led to his father's death, and so he allegedly hatched the conspiracy to kill Nagare, the police officer said.

Further probe is on..

