Nine Bangladeshis held in Bengal for illegal entry

Nine Bangladeshis were arrested the BSF from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas and Murshidabad districts for illegally entering India, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Sunday

All nine of them were apprehended on Saturday and Sunday from various points of North 24 Parganas and Murshidabad districts, including Swarup Nagar, Ghojadanga, Tarai areas, it said

BSF jawans also seized 28 cattle heads and 499 bottles phenyl (banned cough syrup), which were being smuggled to Bangladesh from four bordering districts of Bengal during this period, the statement added.

