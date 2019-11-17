30 people bit by dog in Odisha's Rourkela

Around 30 people, including children, have been bitten by a stray dog in Odisha's Rourkela, police said on Sunday. The dog went on a biting spree at Daily Market area in the steel city on Saturday evening and also attacked children playing at a nearby residential area, a police officer said.

The canine also attacked other stray dogs in the area, he said. The injured persons were admitted to a state-run hospital and released later after treatment, the officer said.

The dog is yet to be caught, he added..

