Veterans slam ex-major general over controversial remarks on Kashmiri Pandit exodus

Several Army veterans on Sunday hit out at a former major general for his objectionable remarks on the issue of Kashmiri Pandit exodus during a TV debate. Major General S P Sinha (retd), during the debate, called for "Maut ke badle maut (death for death)" and also appeared to make other objectionable remarks, drawing the ire of Army veterans.

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), a former chief of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, tweeted, "Those in thick of CT (counter-terrorism) operations know what it is all about. Human suffering witnessed upfront tempers opinion. Sometimes feel Pakistan Army's system of clearing veteran officers for public forums is correct. Loose missiles avoided." Former Director General of Military Operations, Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (retd), also slammed Sinha.

"Insensitive and unfortunate. I am sure he has not been anywhere near the frontline or in contact in CT ops ever...Extreme views of an individual who is known to make obnoxious statements for momentary fame," he said on Twitter. Lt Col Sundeep Parija (Retd), in a tweet, said Sinha defamed the Army.

He demanded that Sinha be stripped of his Major General rank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)