WBPCB plans to offer gas connection to roadside food vendors

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 12:24 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 12:19 IST
To reduce air pollution the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) plans to offer gas connections to roadside food vendors who use coal or wood-fired ovens (open chullahs) for cooking. WBPCB secretary Rajesh Kumar said the pollution control body plans to offer environment-friendly LPG cylinders to food vendors with the support of oil psus like Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Kumar said this during a recent meeting with Concern for Calcutta, a statement issued by the NGO said on Monday. The WBPCB secretary said legal action would be taken against hackers if they continue to use solid fuels.

As per the Air Quality Action Plan, approved by Central Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal, the components that contribute substantially to air pollution are coal or wood-fired ovens, which have high air pollution potential. Kumar also asked people to download and use the 'Paribesh' app through which citizens can instantly complain about garbage-related problems or problems of waste burning on roadsides, it said.

He also underlined the plan to eliminate the menace of plastic by creating incentives like paying a small amount for collecting and depositing the waste plastic like milk pouches, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

