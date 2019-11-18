International Development News
Development News Edition

Sanitation worker recreates old songs for anti-trash campaign

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:28 IST
Sanitation worker recreates old songs for anti-trash campaign

Pune-based sanitation worker Mahadev Jadhav's unique style of parodying old Bollywood songs to discourage citizens from dumping garbage in public is earning him kudos on social media. The idea to recreate the old songs struck the 57-year-old employee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) when he saw some "educated people" throwing plastic bags containing trash on roads in Parvati area while going for a morning walk.

"Since I have a penchant for singing and writing poems, I have been using the same interest to create awareness regarding waste management and segregation of dry and wet garbage at source, and discouraging people from dumping garbage in public," said Jadhav, who is attached to Waste Management department. Videos of Jadhav holding people's attention by singing while sweeping the streets have gone viral on social media.

Recalling his experience, Jadhav said one morning he saw well-to-do people dumping garbage on roadside while out for a morning walk. "Annoyed by their attitude, I decided to create awareness about the ill practice through singing. I twisted the classic Hindi song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' into 'Kachara Sookha aur Geela, sabne mila kar dala, kachare ne leli sabki jaan re, gaur se suniye mehereban..'," he said.

A key member of a PMC cultural group, Jadhav and his like-minded colleagues visit schools, colleges as well as housing societies where they perform skits and sing songs on the importance of waste management. Taking the 'Kajra Mohabbatwala..." theme forward, Jadhav adds, "'Carry bag ye plastic wala, isko aadat kar dala, aadat ne le li sabki jaan, gaur se suniye mehereban' (the habit of using carry bag has killed us)".

Jadhav claimed he was getting invitations from residential societies who want him to create awareness among the residents about waste management through his unique style. Jadhav's senior Dnyaneshwar Molak, who heads the PMC's waste management department, said the former turned a social cause into a personal mission, which is a matter of pride.

"We are planning to appoint him as our cleanliness brand ambassador for the Central government's cleanliness survey, to be conducted by the civic body," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed people in the past to stop using plastic to take care of environment.

The PM had himself collected garbage at Mamallapuram beach during morning walk last month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Australian education minister to be in India from Nov 19 to 21

Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan will be on a three-day visit to India from Tuesday to tap new business opportunities in the countrys education sector and showcase Australias education and research sector. Strengthening Australias re...

Medikabazaar raises Rs 112 cr to fund expansion

Medical supplies company Medikabazaar on Monday said it has raised Rs 112 crore from a clutch of investors from Belgium, Japan and India with an eye on business expansion. The Series B funding round was led by healthcare- centric VC firm, ...

Fitness issues involving Hardik, Bumrah prompted us to look for Boult, Kulkarni: Zaheer

Former India pacer and Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan on Monday said concerns over the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya prompted the team to trade in Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni from Delhi Capitals and Rajasth...

Russia starts process of returning captured naval ships to Ukraine - TASS

Russia on Monday began the process of handing over three captured naval ships to Ukraine in the Black Sea, the TASS news agency cited a security source as saying.A Reuters reporter in Crimea, which Russian annexed from Ukraine in 2014, saw ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019