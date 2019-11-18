International Development News
Ayodhya case: Nirmohi Akhara plans to meet PM this week

  Ayodhya
  Updated: 18-11-2019 16:40 IST
  Created: 18-11-2019 16:40 IST
The Nirmohi Akhara, a main litigant in the Ayodhya case, has decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week over its demand to be part of a trust for the Ram Temple construction here, the organisation has said. In its judgment in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case, the Supreme Court on November 9 had cleared the way for the construction of the temple at the disputed site here, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

It had also said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. The akhara's chief seers and members of the executive body met here on Sunday and decided to meet the prime minister this week over its demand for "important" posts in the trust's management, its counsel and spokesman Ranjeet Lal Varma said.

These post may be that of president or secretary, he said, adding the akhara also demands that the right to worship the diety Ram Lalla be given to the Ramanandiya Vaishno Sect, to which the akhara belongs. Varma said hence, the right to worship the deity historically remains with the akhara.

"The Nirmohi Akhara will meet the prime minister and after meeting the PM , its executive body will again be meeting in Ayodhya to discuss whether we have been given appropriate place as mentioned in the verdict," he said. The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to grant representation in the trust to Nirmohi Akhara, whose suit was dismissed claiming management and ‘shebaiti’ right over the temple, if deemed fit.

Asked if the Nirmohi Akhara will go for a review petition, Varma said," We have not decided on this plan , the decision that the akhara members have taken is first to meet the PM." PTI CORR

ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

