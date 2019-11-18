International Development News
Juvenile held in minor boys kidnap case

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:23 IST
A juvenile has been arrested here for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old boy and demanding ransom, police said on Monday. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told reporters that the police were able to crack the case in just three hours on Sunday and nabbed the 17-year-old child in conflict with law when he was taking the ransom amount.

The class ten student allegedly kidnapped the boy when he was playing at a swimming pool at Meerpet. He invited the boy for playing games and took him to a temple and called the father demanding Rs 3 lakh for his release, Bhagwat said.

The father agreed to pay Rs 1.5 lakh-- Rs 25,000 in cash and rest by cheque-- police said, adding the juvenile was nabbed while he was receiving the money.PTI GDK BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

