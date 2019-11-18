International Development News
Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 18:54 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 18:54 IST
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Monday by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said. The Pakistani troops had been violating the ceasefire and shelling and firing on the forward posts and villages in Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Pakistan Army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling mortars from 1615 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector, the spokesperson said. This prompted a befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, he added.

Mortar shelling from Pakistan was reported from the Kerni and Qasba areas of Poonch on Sunday. Pakistan Rangers fired on border outposts along the International Border (IB) in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district overnight, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

