Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital with respiratory trouble

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was admitted to a city-based private hospital after she complained of respiratory problems, a statement issued by her family said on Monday. Police sources, however, said that Jahan, after celebrating her husband Nikhil Jain's birthday, had taken an overdose of medicine, following which her health condition deteriorated on Sunday night.

"Nusrat Jahan was rushed to a hospital around 9.30 pm. She was admitted in the ICU and treatment started immediately," they said.

A statement by her family said, "Nusrat was admitted to a hospital due to respiratory problems. She has a history of asthma... " "Jahan is in the ICU, but stable. She is conscious," it said. A senior official at the hospital, where the TMC MP is currently undergoing treatment, told PTI that Jahan's condition improved on Monday morning.

He, however, declined to comment anything on the cause of her ill health. The actress had won this year's Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat by a huge margin of over three lakh votes.

She married her long-time beau and city-based enterpreneur Nikhil Jain in June. Jahan had come in the firing line of Muslim clergy after she was seen sporting 'sindoor' (vermilion) while taking oath in the Parliament as the new MP.

The TMC MP had said she represented an inclusive India, which was beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion. PTI SCH SUS RMS RMS.

