Elephant kills woman in tea garden

A vagrant woman was killed by a wild elephant inside a tea garden in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, forest department officials said here on Monday. The woman, who was apparently flung to the ground by the animal leading to her death, was found inside Juranti tea garden in Meteli block.

Tea garden workers discovered the body in the morning, the officials said. The woman used to wander in local tea gardens for the past two-three months but her identity is not known, said the people of the area..

