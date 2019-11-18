Nitish inaugurates duplex bungalows for MLCs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated here duplex bungalows for legislative council members (MLCs). Kumar, after the inauguration, also inspected the facilities available in the bungalows -- built under the housing scheme for legislators, an official release here said.

A total of 75 duplex bungalows for the MLCs are set to come up on 18.56 acres at R-block Digha road in the state capital, the release said. Of that, 55 were ready for possession and construction work was under way for the remaining ones.

The chief minister also handed over symbolic keys to 14 MLCs on the occasion. The 450-crore housing project for the MLCs will have all modern amenities, including community centre, conference hall, shopping centre, landscaped garden and parking area.

Each furnished bungalow costs Rs 82.50 lakh, government sources said. The construction work, which began in January 2016, is expected to be completed by June 2020, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)