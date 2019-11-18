International Development News
Development News Edition

JNUSU office bearers taken by police to meet HRD secy, protesters asked to vacate the place

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:17 IST
JNUSU office bearers taken by police to meet HRD secy, protesters asked to vacate the place

Office-bearers of JNU Students Union (JNUSU) were escorted by police on Monday to meet the HRD secretary as thousands of protestors camping outside the Safdarjung tomb were allegedly forced by the force personnel to go back to the campus. Over 100 students who were detained by the police during the day, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were released in the evening.

"A delegation of JNUSU office-bearers is being taken by police to meet the HRD secretary. Our demands are clear, the hostel fees hike must be completely rolled back and the vice chancellor must resign," JNUSU Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav said. As the four JNUSU members left with police officials, the force asked the protesters, who were camping outside Safdarjung tomb after marching from the university, to go back to campus.

Students and teachers alleged they were lathicharged and were being forced by the police to leave the spot. Police officials said the crowd was blocking the routes for ambulances of AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital, but assured that all allegations of a "lathicharge" will be looked into.

Around 100 JNU students, including students union president, were detained and some were injured when police allegedly baton-charged protestors who were marching towards Parliament on the first day of Winter Session demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Gates calls on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, is contributing towards making the planet a better place. The prime minister made these remarks in a tweet after Gates called on him this...

Blade starts helicopter services on Pune-Mum-Shirdi route

US-based helicopter transport services provider Fly Blades domestic subsidiary on Monday commenced its helicopter services in the country, connecting Mumbai with Pune and temple town Shirdi. The commencement of the air services to these de...

UPDATE 1-Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home

A miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire after it was bought by a British museum at auction in Paris. The Bronte Parsonage Museum bid 780,000 euros 862,600 for the u...

UPDATE 1-Trump tweets he might be willing to testify in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine even though I did nothing wrong. Democrats leading the impeachment process in the U.S. House of Represe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019