Utilise technology for society's betterment, avoid misuse: Raj CM to students

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked the students not to misuse technology and rather utilise it for the betterment of society. Gehlot said mobile phones have brought a revolution in the world and students should contribute in nation building through constructive use of these gadgets.

“Technology is power in today's world. Its positive use leads to development but its misuse can push us towards destruction,” the CM said during the 'Bal Sangam' function in Ajmer. He said a misuse of modern gadgets can be very harmful and students should focus on acquiring knowledge through their use.

Citing an example, Gehlot said atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the result of misuse of technology. During the occasion, the chief minister also highlighted the contribution of former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru in the development of the nation.

