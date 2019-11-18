Tgana Assembly precincts to be plastic-free

The precincts of the Telangana Legislative Assembly would be plastic-free, Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said on Monday. Reddy was speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Legislature Committee on Conservation of Wildlife and Environment in the Assembly, an official release said.

On this occasion, Honble Speaker declared the precinct area of Assembly as environment friendly and hereafter any material made of plastic will not be used, it said. The committee reviewed forest and wildlife conservation, implementation of Telangana ku Haritaharam' (state governments massive plantation drive), rejuvenation of forests, among others, in the state, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)