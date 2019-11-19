International Development News
Development News Edition

UP chief secretary suspends Ghaziabad sanitary inspector, street light in-charge for negligence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 00:14 IST
UP chief secretary suspends Ghaziabad sanitary inspector, street light in-charge for negligence
Image Credit: Picpedia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari on Monday suspended two inspectors of the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) for negligence in duties and reprimanded other officials of the civic body during a surprise inspection. Tiwari also directed Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra to enhance the quality of sanitation in the office and the city within a month, district Information Officer Rakesh Singh told PTI.

He also spoke to two complainants after taking their mobile numbers from the complaint register. The chief secretary took stock of their unresolved grievances regarding sewer systems and street light from the officers concerned and suspended sanitary inspector Satish Kumar and street light in-charge Vishmbher Singh, Rakesh Singh said.

He also ordered to make adverse entry to the chief engineer of the corporation, Mohiuddin Khan. The action was taken for not giving nod to the developmental works in time. An FIR has been lodged against the complaint counter in-charge, Rakesh Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

Yemen's Houthis seize three ships in Red Sea -Al Masirah TV

Yemens Houthis seized three ships, including one belonging to Saudi Arabia, three miles off Uqban island at the south end of the Red Sea, the groups Al-Masirah TV said on Monday.It did not identify the other ships but said all of them were ...

Colts RB Mack, S Willis ruled out for Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts wont have running back Marlon Mack or safety Khari Willis for Thursday nights key AFC South clash with the Houston Texans. Both starters were injured during Sundays 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Mack ...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo expected to announce softer U.S. position on Israel's Jewish settlements -U.S. official

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to announce on Monday the United States is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a Trump administration official said.Pompeo is expected to say the administr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019