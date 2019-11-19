PM condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Sultan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a member of the Al Nahyan ruling family of the United Arab Emirates. He died on Monday.
"I offer my deepest condolences to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on the demise of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the prime minister tweeted. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE, Modi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's decision to not sign RCEP is a result of PM Narendra Modi's strong leadership: Shah
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, PM Narendra Modi asks Union ministers to avoid making unnecessary statements on the issue: Sources.
PM Narendra Modi attends Global Investors Meet in Dharamshala
SC verdict should not be seen as anybody's win or loss: PM Narendra Modi.
Kartarpur corridor: PM Narendra Modi thanks Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan for understanding India's sentiment.