PM condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan

  • Updated: 19-11-2019 11:52 IST
Indian PM Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Sultan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a member of the Al Nahyan ruling family of the United Arab Emirates. He died on Monday.

"I offer my deepest condolences to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on the demise of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the prime minister tweeted. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE, Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

