Guj: Man killed, brother injured in clash at wedding

A 19-year-old was stabbed to death and his brother severely injured following an argument over dancing at a wedding in Rander here, police said on Tuesday. Vijay Borkar and his brother Ravi (24) were allegedly attacked by four unidentified men at a friend's sister's wedding on Monday night, an official from Rander police station in Gujarat's Surat city said.

"While Vijay was stabbed in the chest, Ravi was stabbed in the leg, after the accused objected to them dancing," the official said. The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital where Vijay succumbed to his injuries and his brother is undergoing treatment, he added.

A case has been registered against four absconding accused under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that further investigations are underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)