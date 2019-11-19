International Development News
MP: Man injured in immolation bid at collector's office

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gwalior
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:50 IST
A 23-year-old man was injured in an immolation bid inside the district collector's office here, alleging inaction over a land dispute, police said on Tuesday. Anil Barar, a resident of Bhitarwar tehsil in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, was rushed to Jayarogya Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred during a public hearing that is organised every Tuesday, district collector Anurag Chaudhary said. "Barar poured kerosene on himself and set himself on fire outside the room where public hearings take place at the collectorate. Officials and others in the room doused the flames and rushed him to the hospital," he said.

Barar has encroached on some government land and a few others have also tried to occupy the same, Chaudhary claimed. On the other hand, Barar has alleged that a local corporator has been threatening him to vacate the land and the authorities have failed to take a note of his complaint in the matter.

While a district official will conduct an inquiry on the land dispute, the police is probing the allegation about the threat, Chaudhary said..

