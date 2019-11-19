MP govt to develop 34 cities on global standards
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced its plan to develop 34 cities in the state on the lines of the seven best planned cities in the world. The government will draw a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based master plan for the 34 cities on the lines of the cities like London, New York and Johannesburg, Urban Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh told reporters.
"The government has already studied the master plans of the seven cities in the world and will go through transit-oriented development, mix-land use, zoning plan and traffic impact study while drafting plans for Madhya Pradesh," he said. Singh said that 28 per cent of the total population of Madhya Pradesh is centred in cities, which the government wants to develop into world class cities..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
