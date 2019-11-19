Alliance Air starts flight operations on Ahmedabad-Kandla route

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, has started flight operations on Ahmedabad-Kandla route, making it the 228th route to be activated under Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAN. Flight operation in the route was started on Monday. Kandla is Alliance Air's 55th destination under UDAN scheme.

Alliance Air would operate flight on the Ahmedabad-Kandla route every weekday, according to a release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA). "This also provides better connectivity for Kutch commercial hub Gandhidham and the country's major port -- Dindayal port," the release said.

This is the third flight to operate from Kandla airport. Currently, Spicejet and Truejet operate a daily flight for Mumbai and Ahmedabad from Kandla.

