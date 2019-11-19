GRSE delivers ICGS 'Amrit Kaur to Indian Coast Guard

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Tuesday delivered to the Indian Coast Guard ICGS 'Amrit Kaur', the third in a series of five 'Fast Patrol Vessels' (FPV), a defence official said here. The warship builder delivered the ship within a time gap of only 14 days from November 5, when ICGS 'Annie Besant' was handed over to the Coast Guard.

ICGS 'Amrit Kaur' is a 50-metre-long and 7.5-metre- wide medium-range surface vessel, with displacement of around 308 tonne. It is capable of performing rescue, patrolling, anti-smuggling and anti-poaching operations in the maritime zones of the country. The vessel can attain a maximum speed of 34 knots with an endurance of over 1,500 nautical miles.

The ship is equipped with three main engines and has advanced control systems, water jet units and an 'Integrated Bridge System' constituting all communication and navigation systems, the official said. It has a 40/60 anti-aircraft gun as its main armament and improved habitability features with fully air-conditioned modular accommodation for 35 personnel, he said.

According to the official, the entire design of these FPVs has been developed in-house by the GRSE as per requirements specified by Indian Coast Guard. Currently, there are 22 warships at various stages of construction at GRSE, which has a strong order book position of around Rs 27,400 crore, the official added..

