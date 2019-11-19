International Development News
Development News Edition

GRSE delivers ICGS 'Amrit Kaur to Indian Coast Guard

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 19:45 IST
GRSE delivers ICGS 'Amrit Kaur to Indian Coast Guard

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Tuesday delivered to the Indian Coast Guard ICGS 'Amrit Kaur', the third in a series of five 'Fast Patrol Vessels' (FPV), a defence official said here. The warship builder delivered the ship within a time gap of only 14 days from November 5, when ICGS 'Annie Besant' was handed over to the Coast Guard.

ICGS 'Amrit Kaur' is a 50-metre-long and 7.5-metre- wide medium-range surface vessel, with displacement of around 308 tonne. It is capable of performing rescue, patrolling, anti-smuggling and anti-poaching operations in the maritime zones of the country. The vessel can attain a maximum speed of 34 knots with an endurance of over 1,500 nautical miles.

The ship is equipped with three main engines and has advanced control systems, water jet units and an 'Integrated Bridge System' constituting all communication and navigation systems, the official said. It has a 40/60 anti-aircraft gun as its main armament and improved habitability features with fully air-conditioned modular accommodation for 35 personnel, he said.

According to the official, the entire design of these FPVs has been developed in-house by the GRSE as per requirements specified by Indian Coast Guard. Currently, there are 22 warships at various stages of construction at GRSE, which has a strong order book position of around Rs 27,400 crore, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Hey, big spender! UK debt to pile up under election promises

Whether Brexit purists or radical socialists win Britains election next month, a deluge of fresh debt is set to bloat the countrys 1.6 trillion pound 2.1 trillion government bond pile.But the permutations around the Dec. 12 election - and t...

UPDATE 1-U.S. support for Israeli settlements renews focus on core issue in Mideast conflict

Israels ruling right-wing government on Tuesday moved swiftly to embrace Washingtons backing for Israeli settlements, even as Palestinians and Arab leaders said it was a threat to the international rule of law. Mondays announcement by Secre...

Tennis-Argentina overpower Chile in Davis Cup opener

Argentina secured an unassailable 2-0 lead over Chile in their opening group stage tie of the revamped Davis Cup in Madrid on Tuesday, courtesy spotless performances in their singles matches. The International Tennis Federation has faced cr...

UPDATE 2-Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

A Swedish prosecutor dropped an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, ending the near decade-old case that had sent the anti-secrecy campaigner into hiding in Londons Ecuadorian embassy to avoid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019