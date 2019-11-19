Mizoram revokes Act recognising rights of tribals living in

Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday revoked an Act that was enacted to recognise rights of forest land of tribal people traditionally living in jungles, saying it is not relevant in the state. The Scheduled Tribe & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 was repealed by unanimously adopting an official resolution moved by Social Welfare Minister Dr K Beichhua.

Following rules, this Act was made applicable to Mizoram by an official resolution passed by the state Assembly on October 29, 2009, Beichhua said. The state was under a Congress government headed by Lal Thanhawla at that time.

Beichhua, a minister in the Mizo National Front government, on Tuesday said the Act has little or no relevance in the state. Another resolution was required to revoke the Act from the state and it was adopted by the state legislature unanimously..

