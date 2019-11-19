Following are the top stories at 2130 hours:

NATION:

DEL79 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality deteriorates, may slide further

New Delhi: After a brief respite, air quality in the national capital deteriorated again on Tuesday due to calm winds and increased impact of farm fires, official said.

DEL78 QUAKE-LD NEPAL Medium intensity quake hits Nepal; tremors felt in north India

New Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5 hit Nepal on Tuesday, tremors of which were felt across several parts of north India and Delhi, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

DEL65 ED-KASHMIR-TERRORFINACING Terror financing: ED takes possession of Kashmir assets linked to Salahuddin, others

New Delhi: The ED has taken possession of seven of the 13 assets attached by it in the past in connection with a terror financing case against Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based terrorist and chief of the globally banned group Hizbul Mujahideen, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL70 PAR PANEL-POLLUTION-2NDLD MEETING LS Speaker pulls up officials for skipping par panel meet on pollution; next meet on Wednesday

New Delhi: Taking a dim view of the absence of key officials from a parliamentary committee meeting on pollution in the national capital, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has pulled them up and asked them to ensure that it is not repeated, official sources said on Tuesday.

DEL77 LS-LD POLLUTION LS members demand integrated action to deal with pollution; say not right to blame farmers alone

New Delhi: Members cutting across party lines on Tuesday demanded in the Lok Sabha integrated action by the government to deal with air pollution while stressing that it was wrong to blame farmers alone for deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

LEGAL:

LGD9 SC-KASHMIR Restrictions in Kashmir: Aware about seriousness of issue, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was aware of the "seriousness" of issues related to the imposition of various restrictions following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

LGD 16 DL-HC-JNU JNU moves HC; seeks contempt action against students, police for violating court order

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against its students and the Delhi Police for allegedly violating a court order against holding a protest within 100 metres of the varsity's administrative block.

LGD11 DL-HC-LD CHIDAMBARAM HC clarifies on contentious paragraph of Chidambaram's bail order

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court clarified on Tuesday that the allegations mentioned in a certain paragraph of its order denying bail to P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media money-laundering case, were related to a case of lawyer Rohit Tandon and not of the Congress leader.

BUSINESS:

DEL55 BIZ-RSQ-BANK FRAUD PSBs reported frauds of over Rs 95,700 cr in Apr-Sep

New Delhi: Government owned banks reported frauds of over Rs 95,700 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

DEL40 BIZ-LSQ-ONION Onion output in kharif, late-kharif seasons of 2019-20 may fall 26 pc to 52.06 lakh tonne: Paswan

New Delhi: Onion production in kharif and late-kharif seasons of 2019-20 is estimated to fall 26 per cent to 52.06 lakh tonne, putting pressure on supply and prices, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.

FOREIGN:

FGN55 LANKA-2NDLD JAISHANKAR Newly-elected Lankan President to visit India on Nov 29: Jaishankar

Colombo: Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will travel to India on November 29 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

SPORTS:

SPD20 SPO-DDCA-COUNCIL (CORRECTED) DDCA apex council questions Ombudsman's order reinstating Rajat Sharma as president

New Delhi: The Apex council of the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association on Tuesday put up a united stand, questioning ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed's order which allowed senior journalist Rajat Sharma to continue in his role as DDCA president.

