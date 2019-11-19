International Development News
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:41 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2130 hours:

NATION:

DEL79 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality deteriorates, may slide further

New Delhi: After a brief respite, air quality in the national capital deteriorated again on Tuesday due to calm winds and increased impact of farm fires, official said.

DEL78 QUAKE-LD NEPAL Medium intensity quake hits Nepal; tremors felt in north India

New Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5 hit Nepal on Tuesday, tremors of which were felt across several parts of north India and Delhi, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

DEL65 ED-KASHMIR-TERRORFINACING Terror financing: ED takes possession of Kashmir assets linked to Salahuddin, others

New Delhi: The ED has taken possession of seven of the 13 assets attached by it in the past in connection with a terror financing case against Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based terrorist and chief of the globally banned group Hizbul Mujahideen, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL70 PAR PANEL-POLLUTION-2NDLD MEETING LS Speaker pulls up officials for skipping par panel meet on pollution; next meet on Wednesday

New Delhi: Taking a dim view of the absence of key officials from a parliamentary committee meeting on pollution in the national capital, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has pulled them up and asked them to ensure that it is not repeated, official sources said on Tuesday.

DEL77 LS-LD POLLUTION LS members demand integrated action to deal with pollution; say not right to blame farmers alone

New Delhi: Members cutting across party lines on Tuesday demanded in the Lok Sabha integrated action by the government to deal with air pollution while stressing that it was wrong to blame farmers alone for deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

LEGAL:

LGD9 SC-KASHMIR Restrictions in Kashmir: Aware about seriousness of issue, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was aware of the "seriousness" of issues related to the imposition of various restrictions following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

LGD 16 DL-HC-JNU JNU moves HC; seeks contempt action against students, police for violating court order

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against its students and the Delhi Police for allegedly violating a court order against holding a protest within 100 metres of the varsity's administrative block.

LGD11 DL-HC-LD CHIDAMBARAM HC clarifies on contentious paragraph of Chidambaram's bail order

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court clarified on Tuesday that the allegations mentioned in a certain paragraph of its order denying bail to P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media money-laundering case, were related to a case of lawyer Rohit Tandon and not of the Congress leader.

BUSINESS:

DEL55 BIZ-RSQ-BANK FRAUD PSBs reported frauds of over Rs 95,700 cr in Apr-Sep

New Delhi: Government owned banks reported frauds of over Rs 95,700 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

DEL40 BIZ-LSQ-ONION Onion output in kharif, late-kharif seasons of 2019-20 may fall 26 pc to 52.06 lakh tonne: Paswan

New Delhi: Onion production in kharif and late-kharif seasons of 2019-20 is estimated to fall 26 per cent to 52.06 lakh tonne, putting pressure on supply and prices, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.

FOREIGN:

FGN55 LANKA-2NDLD JAISHANKAR Newly-elected Lankan President to visit India on Nov 29: Jaishankar

Colombo: Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will travel to India on November 29 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

SPORTS:

SPD20 SPO-DDCA-COUNCIL (CORRECTED) DDCA apex council questions Ombudsman's order reinstating Rajat Sharma as president

New Delhi: The Apex council of the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association on Tuesday put up a united stand, questioning ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed's order which allowed senior journalist Rajat Sharma to continue in his role as DDCA president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Besieged Hong Kong campus protesters seek escape routes

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university searched for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police, dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle and more than 1,000 arrests in 24 hours.About 100...

MTV launches 2020 "+1thevote" campaign to mobilize Millennials and Gen Z

In 1990, a bikini-clad Madonna wrapped in a U.S. flag urged MTV viewers to vote in Senate elections as the youth television network partnered with a Rock the Vote campaign that mixed pop culture and politics. Thirty years on, with Millennia...

Murray tells sceptics to give new Davis Cup a chance

Madrid, Nov 19 AFP Andy Murray believes negativity around the reformed Davis Cup has been unfair and is urging people to give the new competition a chance to succeed. The inaugural Finals of the 119-year-old tournament started on Monday in ...

Film on students' leader shouldn't insult other unions: MLA

BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh on Tuesday said he would not hesitateto stall the new Telugu film George Reddy, which is to be released soon, if it insulted the unions linked to the BJP. In a statement here, Singh said he has no objection ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019