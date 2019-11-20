UP: One person killed, another injured in exchange of fire over old enmity

One person was killed while a revenue officer suffered head injuries after an exchange of fire between the two over an old enmity in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Wednesday. Raguveer Yadav (32) died while Suresh Yadav, the head of Lekhpal Sangh (a body of the lekhpals or revenue officials) was injured in the exchange of fire, they said.

Citing the complaint by Suresh's wife, the police said Suresh was returning to his house at around 6.45 pm on Tuesday on a motorcycle, when Raghuveer and his aides surrounded him and fired from a countrymade pistol, which hit his head. Suresh then fired at Raghuveer from his licensed pistol, which hit Raghuveer in the chest and he died, police said.

Superintendent of Police (of Hamirpur) said, "The injured lekhpal is undergoing treatment at Jhansi Medical College. Old enmity between the two triggered the incident. Cases have been registered by both sides, and the matter is being investigated." Sarila Circle officer, Manikchandra Mishra, citing the complaint registered by a Raghuveer's father Kallu, said his son was sitting outside his house, when the lekhpal along with one of his aide, came and fired in which he died."

The circle officer also said the licensed revolver of Suresh, a countrymade pistol and a motorcycle has been recovered from the spot. The complaints registered by both the sides are being examined and who fired fired the first shot is also being looked into.

The body of Raghuveer has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that extra police force have been deployed in the Sikanadarapura locality in view of tensions between the two sides.

