Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after smoke

An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing here following the detection of a smoke alarm on Wednesday, airport officials said. The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members on board were safe, they said.

Pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai service contacted the control room after detecting the smoke alarm from the cargo area and sought priority landing, they added. Further details are awaited.

