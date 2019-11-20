MP: Morena defaulters may lose gun license over power dues

A total of 106 people in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh may lose their licenses to keep guns for not clearing dues of the state-run power company and threatening recovery officials. These defaulters owe more than Rs one crore as power dues, an official said on Wednesday.

Frustrated by their behaviour to threaten recovery officials with guns whenever asked to pay up, the state-run power company in Chambal region has written to Morena district collector to cancel their licenses. "The Madhya Pradesh power company in Chambal region has written a letter to Morena district collector requesting that licenses of these (106) people be cancelled. He has initiated the process by issuing notices to them," State Power Company's general manager Shishir Gupta said.

He said whenever officials of his department tried to recover dues from the licensees they threatened them with their weapons. About 27,000 people hold gun licenses in the district which falls under the Chambal region, which was once notorious for being the abode of dacoits.

The power company has sought details of the licensees from all the 26 police stations in the area..

