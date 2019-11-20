Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL6 WB-MAMATA-AIMIM-ATTACK Those coming from Hyderabad with money bags are biggest allies of BJP: Mamata Sagardighi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again made a veiled attack on the AIMIM on Wednesday, saying leaders visiting the state from Hyderabad with money bags and claiming to be sympathisers of Muslims are the "biggest allies" of the BJP.

CAL10 AS-NRC-HIMANTA Assam govt has urged Centre to reject current NRC: Himanta Guwahati: Assam Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government has requested the centre to reject the recently published National Register of Citizens (NRC). CAL11 WB- MAMATA-NRC Will not allow NRC in Bengal, there will be no division on the basis of religion: Mamata Sagardighi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured people that she will never allow NRC in the state even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said a citizen's list on the lines of the exercise in Assam will be carried out across the country.

CAL12 WB-LABOURERS MAMATA Mamata visits village of labourers slained in Kashmir Bahalnagar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited the village in Murshidabad district from where five migrant labourers, who were killed by terrorists at Kulgam in Kashmir hailed. CES7 MZ-ASSAM RIFLES Firm yet to complete new Assam Rifles HQ infra: Mizoram HM Aizawl: The date of shifting Assam Rifles battalion headquarters from Aizawl to Zokhawsang area, 15 km from here, is yet to be determined as the MHA-appointed firm is yet to complete the infrastructure at the new site, Home Minister Lalchamliana told the state Assembly on Wednesday.

ERG2 WB-FOOD-FESTIVAL Bengal's food festival 'Ahare Bangla' offers variety of dishes Kolkata: Celebrating state's culinary heritage, the annual food festival, 'Ahare Bangla', organised by the West Bengal government, is offering the gourmet a wide variety of dishes from Bengali to continental, officials said on Wednesday..

