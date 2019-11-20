International Development News
Development News Edition

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:02 IST
Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL6 WB-MAMATA-AIMIM-ATTACK Those coming from Hyderabad with money bags are biggest allies of BJP: Mamata Sagardighi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again made a veiled attack on the AIMIM on Wednesday, saying leaders visiting the state from Hyderabad with money bags and claiming to be sympathisers of Muslims are the "biggest allies" of the BJP.

CAL10 AS-NRC-HIMANTA Assam govt has urged Centre to reject current NRC: Himanta Guwahati: Assam Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government has requested the centre to reject the recently published National Register of Citizens (NRC). CAL11 WB- MAMATA-NRC Will not allow NRC in Bengal, there will be no division on the basis of religion: Mamata Sagardighi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured people that she will never allow NRC in the state even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said a citizen's list on the lines of the exercise in Assam will be carried out across the country.

CAL12 WB-LABOURERS MAMATA Mamata visits village of labourers slained in Kashmir Bahalnagar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited the village in Murshidabad district from where five migrant labourers, who were killed by terrorists at Kulgam in Kashmir hailed. CES7 MZ-ASSAM RIFLES Firm yet to complete new Assam Rifles HQ infra: Mizoram HM Aizawl: The date of shifting Assam Rifles battalion headquarters from Aizawl to Zokhawsang area, 15 km from here, is yet to be determined as the MHA-appointed firm is yet to complete the infrastructure at the new site, Home Minister Lalchamliana told the state Assembly on Wednesday.

ERG2 WB-FOOD-FESTIVAL Bengal's food festival 'Ahare Bangla' offers variety of dishes Kolkata: Celebrating state's culinary heritage, the annual food festival, 'Ahare Bangla', organised by the West Bengal government, is offering the gourmet a wide variety of dishes from Bengali to continental, officials said on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi hikes portfolio management scheme limit to Rs 50 lakh, networth requirement to Rs 5 cr

With a view to keep retail investors away from portfolio management schemes PMS, Sebi on Wednesday decided to raise the minimum investment amount of clients for such schemes to Rs 50 lakh from the earlier Rs 25 lakh. Besides, it has decided...

Boxing-American Martin gets four-year ban for anti-doping violation

American boxer Ryan Martin has been suspended for four years by UK Anti-Doping UKAD on Wednesday after testing positive for prohibited substances last year. Martin tested positive for the presence of androsterone and etiocholanolone, which ...

Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to nine people

A 29-year old brain dead woman gave a new lease of life to nine people with her family donating vital organs here. P Nandhini met with an accident near Avinashi in Tirupur district on November 17 and was immediately brought to Kovai Medica...

Live Like a Maharaja on Airbnb

Jaipurs Royal Family becomes Airbnbs first Royal Hosts, listing their family home, the City Palace of Jaipur on Airbnb New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The 300 year old City Palace of Jaipur, home to Jaipurs Royal Family, has p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019