29 turtles seized in Dhanbad

Dhanbad Police has seized 29 turtles and arrested two wildlife smugglers in the district, a police officer said on Wednesday. During a routine checking of vehicles on the NH-2 in Barbadda area of Dhanbad district on Tuesday evening, a police team found 29 turtles hidden in a car and arrested two wildlife smugglers, the officer said.

"Since the matter was related with Forest department, the police handed over the turtles and the arrested wildlife smugglers to Forest department officials on Tuesday night," Barbadda police station officer in-charge, Sandeep Baghwar said. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vimal Lakra said that 14 out of 29 turtles were dead when they were handed over to the Forest department officials. The remaining 15 turtles were released in Maithon Dam of Damodar Valley Corporation.

Both the wildlife smugglers escaped from the custody of the Forest official on Tuesday night, police said. Taking serious note of incident (escape of wildlife smugglers) the DFO suspended the officer.

"I have issued suspension order against the ranger for this dereliction of duty and ordered for the probe how such incident happened," the DFO added..

