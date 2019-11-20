Mamata tells officials to increase contact with people and not

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked civil and police officials not to be confined in their offices but increase contact with the common people by visiting rural areas. The cm gave instructions to officials to increase mass contact and hear the problems of people while addressing an administrative meeting here in Murshidabad district.

She said Block Development Officers and other officers, accompanied by Inspector-in-Charge of the respective police station should go to the homes of people, "sit on cot, have tea and hear their grievances." "You must also let people know about different welfare schemes of the government. You must keep your ears to the ground and be responsive to people's needs," Banerjee said. The cm also asked the ICs and Officers-in-Charge of different police stations to be on guard against any attempt to disturb peace and "boost up their network." Turning to the outbreak of dengue issue for the second day, Banerjee said women, associated with 'Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS)', should be involved in cleanliness drive by the people.

"Please ensure there is no stagnant water and prompt clearance of garbage in every area. If possible involved ICDS women," the cm said. Told about lack of dredging in the Farakka dam, the cm asked the Chief Secretary present at the meeting to take up the issue at the highest level.

"They will take water from us and breath down under our neck, this is not done," she said without naming anyone. Banerjee wanted to know if the social welfare schemes for people from unorganised sector, SC/ST and minorities were reaching out to them and asked the officials to hasten up the process.

"Please see workers in beedi sector, construction labourers and others get the social security benefits," she said. She said the central agencies, manning the border, should share with the state details about any influx of foreigners for proper coordination and proper investigation and regretted "for past four-five years they are not sharing the information." The cm also asked people to maintain peace and harmony during the upcoming Christmas and different fairs being organised across the state in the months of December- January and not to be swayed by any rumours or provocations.

"While the recent Durga Puja-Deepavali festivals passed off peacefully, everyone has to be on guard against any provocation during the coming days when fairs and festivals take place in different areas during winter season," she said. PTI SUS SNS SNS.

