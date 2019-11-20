New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL31 JK-LD SITUATION Shutdown in several areas after posters threatening shopkeepers appear in Kashmir Srinagar: Several areas in Kashmir, including parts of Srinagar, witnessed a complete shutdown on Wednesday after posters warning shopkeepers against the opening of shops appeared overnight, officials said.

DEL88 JK-LD NC NC, PDP criticise Centre on assertion of normalcy in Kashmir Jammu: The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday described as unfortunate the parallel being drawn between the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Emergency in a bid to justify detention of political leaders, including party MP Farooq Abdullah, saying it clearly reflected the Centre's "parochial mindset and hypocrisy". DEL93 JK-SHELLING Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch Jammu: The Pakistan army violated the ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to small arms fire and shelling with mortars on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, a defence spokesman said.

DEL96 RJ-LD-FIROZE-FAMILY BHU row: Muslim prof's father sings bhajans, offers namaz; nobody protests Jaipur: The father of a Muslim professor whose appointment at the Banaras Hindu University’s Sanskrit department has triggered a row himself sings bhajans at temples and serves at a cow shelter. DEL41 UP-ANAND BHAVAN-NOTICE Allahabad civic body slaps Rs 4.35 cr house tax notice on Anand Bhavan Lucknow: A notice for the non-payment of house tax amounting to Rs 4.35 crore has been slapped on Anand Bhavan -- the ancestral house of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru--by the Allahabad Municipal Corporation.

DEL103 CONG-2NDLD HIMACHAL Cong dissolves Himachal unit, state chief says given free hand for revamp New Delhi/Shimla: The Congress has dissolved its unit in Himachal Pradesh, the party said on Wednesday. DES38 RJ-ARMY-SOLDIER KILLED Soldier killed, another injured in Army exercise in Jaisalmer Jaisalmer: A soldier was killed and another injured in an accident during movement of tanks as part of an Army exercise in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, officials said.

DES30 UP-LD-AMU-KASHMIR AMU prof booked over post on Kashmir, Hindu Mahasabha filed complaint Aligarh (UP): The police here have registered an FIR against an Aligarh Muslim University professor for sharing posts on social media that allegedly hurt the morale of the security forces in Kashmir. DES33 UP-TAJ-WATER CONSERVATION ASI to use waste water from RO treatment to replenish water table around Taj Mahal Agra: The ASI has begun doing its bit to replenish groundwater around Taj Mahal, diverting waste water discharged during the RO treatment to a stepwell built during the Mughal period.

DES41 CH-YECHURY Release J-K leaders, declare losses to Kashmir traders national calamity: Yechury to Centre Chandigarh: Attacking the BJP-led Union government, senior CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury here on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of J-K political leaders, terming their arrest illegal. DES47 PB-AKALI LEADER-MURDER Two days on, police yet to arrest killers of Akali leader Batala: Police on Wednesday raided the possible hideouts of those involved in the murder of an Akali Dal leader in Punjab's Gurdaspur but failed to make any arrests.

DES46 PB-SIACHEN-LD CREMATION 3 army personnel from Pb killed in Siachen avalanche cremated; CM announces Rs 12 lakh compensation Chandigarh: The mortal remains of three army personnel, who were among the four killed after being hit by an avalanche in Siachen, were consigned to flames with full military honours at their respective native places in Punjab on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)