International Development News
Development News Edition

For lasting peace need to crush terrorism for all time to come: JK DGP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar/Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 21:48 IST
For lasting peace need to crush terrorism for all time to come: JK DGP

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh Wednesday pitched for increased counter-insurgency operations with enhanced vigour to end the terror menace once and all. He also said the terrorists involved in the recent civilian killings in south Kashmir have been identified and appropriate action would be taken against them.

"Although the graph of terrorist activities has come down in the recent past yet for providing peaceful environment to the people, we need to continue our fight against terrorism with enhanced vigour to end it for all time to come," the DGP said addressing a 'darbar' of police personnel during his visit to Anantnag and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir. The DGP reviewed the law and order and security situation in the two districts and also chaired separate meetings with senior police officers.

"The final assault (against terrorism) should be strategically planned to make it effective," he said adding adequate resources have been provided and the counter insurgency operations need to be increased. Talking to media persons in Kulgam, he said the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in the recent past have been identified and appropriate action will be taken against them.

Five west Bengal labourers were among 11 non-locals, including drivers and trader, have been killed in Kashmir in six attacks by terrorists since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5. The migrant labourers were killed in Kulgam on October 29. "The people across Jammu and Kashmir have condemned these unfortunate incidents," the DGP said.

In the recent past, he said increased number of attempts were made by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir under the cover of ceasefire violations but most of the attempts were foiled by the security forces guarding the borders. Addressing the review meeting, the police chief stressed for effective measures to fight the terrorism.

"Security of the people is our greater concern and every step is being taken to ensure peaceful and trouble free environment for the people who have been victim of terrorism from last three decades," he said. He stressed for strict action against elements inimical to peace and order.

"All officers and Jawans are doing a commendable job in the fight against terrorism and our efforts will continue with enhanced coordination among the forces so as to put an end to the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Singh said a number of youth shunned the path of violence which indicates the faith of people in the forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

GM sues FCA, alleging corruption of bargaining process with union

General Motors Co on Wednesday filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Autombiles NV, alleging that its rival engaged in bribery to corrupt the bargaining process with the United Auto Workers UAW union and gain wage and work prac...

UPDATE 2-Spanish court says Ryanair's hand luggage fee is "abusive"

A Spanish court on Wednesday ruled budget carrier Ryanairs policy of charging a fee for hand luggage was abusive and could no longer be levied in Spain.The ruling stemmed from a passenger complaint over the policy, introduced last year, whi...

U.S. State Department nominee Biegun says China action against Muslims 'unacceptable'

The nominee for the U.S. State Departments number-two position said on Wednesday he had no reason to doubt reports about Chinas treatment of ethnic minorities, including the Uighurs, and the elimination of Muslim heritage sites.I have no re...

UPDATE 1-Rallying-Citroen leaves world championship as Ogier exits

Citroen is leaving the world rally championship with immediate effect after six-times world champion Sebastien Ogier announced his departure from the team, the French manufacturer said on Wednesday. Citroen Racing said it had made the decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019