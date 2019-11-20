For lasting peace need to crush terrorism for all time to come: JK DGP

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh Wednesday pitched for increased counter-insurgency operations with enhanced vigour to end the terror menace once and all. He also said the terrorists involved in the recent civilian killings in south Kashmir have been identified and appropriate action would be taken against them.

"Although the graph of terrorist activities has come down in the recent past yet for providing peaceful environment to the people, we need to continue our fight against terrorism with enhanced vigour to end it for all time to come," the DGP said addressing a 'darbar' of police personnel during his visit to Anantnag and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir. The DGP reviewed the law and order and security situation in the two districts and also chaired separate meetings with senior police officers.

"The final assault (against terrorism) should be strategically planned to make it effective," he said adding adequate resources have been provided and the counter insurgency operations need to be increased. Talking to media persons in Kulgam, he said the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in the recent past have been identified and appropriate action will be taken against them.

Five west Bengal labourers were among 11 non-locals, including drivers and trader, have been killed in Kashmir in six attacks by terrorists since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5. The migrant labourers were killed in Kulgam on October 29. "The people across Jammu and Kashmir have condemned these unfortunate incidents," the DGP said.

In the recent past, he said increased number of attempts were made by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir under the cover of ceasefire violations but most of the attempts were foiled by the security forces guarding the borders. Addressing the review meeting, the police chief stressed for effective measures to fight the terrorism.

"Security of the people is our greater concern and every step is being taken to ensure peaceful and trouble free environment for the people who have been victim of terrorism from last three decades," he said. He stressed for strict action against elements inimical to peace and order.

"All officers and Jawans are doing a commendable job in the fight against terrorism and our efforts will continue with enhanced coordination among the forces so as to put an end to the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Singh said a number of youth shunned the path of violence which indicates the faith of people in the forces.

