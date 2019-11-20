Aqua Line services disrupted due to technical fault

Services on the Aqua Line of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) were briefly disrupted on Wednesday as a technical fault led to the cancellation of five trips, officials said. The disruption occurred in the Automatic Traffic Signal (ATS) system around 1.30 pm and was rectified by 4.30 pm, a NMRC official said.

"There was a delay in train movement due to the ATS failure. Five trains were cancelled (both up and down) during the period. Normal services were restored around 4.30 pm," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said. He said the trains function on automated systems with an individual operator on the console of each train.

"During the disruption, the trains were run in manual mode at a slow speed of 25 kmph. Otherwise the normal speed goes up to 70 kmph," Upadhyay said. The Aqua Line connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in western UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar.

