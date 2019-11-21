International Development News
Development News Edition

Murder convict who fled jail 11 years ago held after encounter in Noida

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 01:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 00:59 IST
Murder convict who fled jail 11 years ago held after encounter in Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A murder convict, who fled police custody in 2008 from Allahabad, was arrested on Wednesday night following an encounter with a joint team of the Noida police and the Special Task Force (STF) in the city, officials said. The encounter broke out near a petrol pump in Sector 54 around 10.30 pm, in which Mehar Gani, alias Meharban Singh, alias Bunty, who is in his late 30s, got injured, they said.

"The accused was on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by the joint team of STF and Sector 24 police station and he opened fire on them. He got injured in the retaliatory firing and was apprehended," a police spokesperson said. Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said Mehar Gani was sentenced to life term in jail by a court in Uttar Pradesh for killing a child in 2005.

He had attempted to flee from custody in 2005 from Mutthiganj in Allahabad and managed to escape from prison in 2008, after which a reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced on his arrest, Mishra said. The accused has been sent for medical treatment and further proceedings are underway in the case, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-After rise in Iowa polls, Buttigieg in spotlight at U.S. Democratic presidential debate

Democratic White House contender Pete Buttigieg, who has climbed into the lead in recent polls in Iowa, will get his turn in the spotlight on Wednesday when 10 of the top candidates for the partys presidential nomination meet in a debate in...

Attack on Syria's Idlib kills at least 15 at displaced persons camp -civil defence

An attack by Syrian government forces on the rebel-held area of Idlib in northwestern Syria killed at least 15 and wounded several at a displaced persons camp on Wednesday, rescue workers said. Syrias northwest corner, including the Idlib r...

Bloomberg to appear on U.S. presidential ballot in Texas

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put his name on Democratic primary ballots in Texas on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible late entry into the presidential race.Bloomberg, 77, has not officially said whether he will...

Syrian shelling of camp housing displaced people kills 15

Syrian government troops shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the countrys northwest on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding others, Syrian opposition activists said. The attack came just hours af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019