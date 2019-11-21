International Development News
Development News Edition

No proposal to make Right to Water fundamental right:Shekhawat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 13:36 IST
No proposal to make Right to Water fundamental right:Shekhawat

There is no proposal to make access to potable water a fundamental right, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Lok Sabha on Thursday. Any such proposal is not under consideration of the government, the minister said during Question Hour.

He was replying to a question raised by BJP member Hema Malini. However, Shekhawat said the government has initiated a scheme to provide piped water to every rural household.

The government is going to spend substantially on the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be spent in the next five years under the newly formed Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide piped water ('Har Ghar Jal') to all rural households by 2024.

In reply to another question, Shekhawat said Government is actively considering Interlinking of Rivers (ILR) programme as one of the interventions for sustainable management of water resources in the country. Under the National Perspective Plan (NPP) for water transfer from water surplus basins to water-deficit basins, the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has identified 30 links (16 under Peninsular Component and 14 under Himalayan Component) for preparation of Feasibility Reports (FRs), he said.

The implementation of NPP is likely to raise the ultimate irrigation potential through surface and ground water resources from 140 million Ha to 175 million Ha, generation of 34 million KW of power, apart from the incidental benefits of water supply, flood control, drought mitigation, navigation, fisheries, salinity and pollution control etc..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam appreciates India's position on SCS: Vietnamese envoy

Vietnam appreciates Indias position on the South China Sea issue which is specially relevant in context of recent incidents in Vietnam related to territorial waters, Vietnamese envoy to India Pham Sanh Chau said on Thursday.The Vietnamese e...

CWC discusses Maha situation, final decision to be announced Friday

The Congress Working Committee on Thursday granted in-principle approval to the party to form government in Maharashtra along with the NCP and the Shiv Sena, sources said. In a meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her 10, J...

Arunachal: Ex-banker arrested for swindling Rs 1Cr from branch

Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested a former bank official for allegedly swindling more than Rs 1 crore from the account of the branch in the state capital where he was employed. Luhit Parajuli, a former deputy manager of the branch, was...

Shah kicks off Jharkhand poll campaign, promises development

BJP president Amit Shah kicked off his partys campaign for the Jharkhand assembly polls on Thursday with the promise of catapulting the state to the top position in terms of development. He lauded the Raghubar Das government for freeing th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019