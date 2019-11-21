Two men run over by BRT bus in Ahmedabad

Two men were killed after their two-wheeler was run over by a Bus Rapid Transit bus at Panjrapole cross road here on Thursday, even as the bus driver fled the scene, police said. Brothers Nayan Ram (27) and Jayesh Ram (24) were run over by a BRT bus, while they were allegedly trying to cross the BRT lane on their two-wheeler near Panjrapole in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, an official said.

Nayan was an employee of a private bank located close to the scene of the mishap, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. "We are checking CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of events and are also on a lookout for the absconding driver," he said.

A case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the bus driver at M division traffic police station, he added. City mayor Bijal Patel said she has sought a "detailed report" of the "unfortunate accident" and will take stern action against those responsible.

The incident has come a day after a man and two children were killed by a speeding city bus on a flyover in Surat..

