Arunachal: Ex-banker arrested for swindling Rs 1Cr from branch

Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested a former bank official for allegedly swindling more than Rs 1 crore from the account of the branch in the state capital where he was employed. Luhit Parajuli, a former deputy manager of the branch, was nabbed from Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday five months after a manhunt was launched for him, Capital Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo said.

During the period, he had changed his location five times and kept his mobile phones switched off, he said. Parajuli had resigned from the job soon after allegedly committing the crime, the SP said.

The manhunt was launched in June after the bank authorities had lodged a complaint at Itanagar police station accusing Parajuli of embezzling Rs 1 crore from the bank's account and transferring it to different accounts, Amo said. However, due to prompt efforts of the bank manager, Rs 75 lakh was retrieved but the remaining amount could not be traced, he said.

"As per norms, the staff of the branch pooled in Rs 25 lakh to the bank's account," the SP said. Parajuli, who hails from Biswanath district of Assam, will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Yupia, near here on Thursday during which his police remand will be sought, Amo added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)