Odisha assembly adjourns amid ruckus over paddy procurement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:24 IST
The Odisha Assembly wasadjourned on Thursday till after lunch in the wake of a noisyprotest by the members of the opposition Congress and the BJPover the delay in paddy procurement due to introduction ofcentralized token system

The protest began as soon as the House assembled forthe day. Congress members led by Taraprasad Bahinipati andSantosh Singh Saluja rushed to the well and attempted to climbthe speaker's podium demanding a discussion on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

