18,000 road fatalities reported in Odisha in 4 years: Minister

More than 18,000 road fatalities have been reported in Odisha in the past four years, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera informed the state Assembly on Thursday. Responding to a written question, Behera said 40,852 accidents in the state from 2016 till September 2019 have claimed the lives of 18,638 people.

"Some 4,463 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2016 while the corresponding figures for 2017 and 2018 were 4,790 and 5,315 respectively. At least 4,115 road fatalities were reported till September 2019," he said. The transport minister said Sundergarh district recorded the highest number of road fatalities this year with 313 deaths followed by Ganjam with 301.

The minister, however, claimed the rate of road accidents has slightly declined following the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Replying to another question, Behera said 22.09 lakh vehicles, including 8.75 lakh two-wheelers, that are over 15 years old have been identified, of which 11.43 lakh are in running condition..

