Two women drown in Himachal's Kangra

Two women drowned while taking a bath in a nullah in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Thursday, an official said. Suneeta Devi (56) of Dadi village in Dharamshala and Seema Devi (28) of Nalti village in Palampur tehsil drowned while taking a bath in Murdiyal Khad in Nurpur tehsil, he said.

The Murdiyal Khad is adjacent to the Mata Murdiyal temple and devotees take a bath there as a ritual. An interim relief of Rs 10,000 each has been provided to the kin of the deceased, the official said.

