Woman, daughter drown in Himachal's Kangra

A woman and her daughter drowned while taking a bath in a waterfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Thursday, an official said. Suneeta Devi (56) of Dadi village in Dharamshala and her daughter Seema Devi (28) of Nalti village in Palampur tehsil drowned while taking a bath in the waterfall in Nurpur tehsil, he said.

The waterfall is adjacent to the Mata Murdiyal temple and is considered sacred by devotees. They take a bath there as a ritual. An interim relief of Rs 10,000 each has been provided to the kin of the deceased, the official said.

