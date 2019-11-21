International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana to check illegal mining using satellite imagery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:51 IST
Haryana to check illegal mining using satellite imagery

The Haryana Government on Thursday finalised a plan to check illegal mining using satellite imagery, a senior official said here on Thursday. The Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), a nodal agency of the Department of Science and Technology, for remote sensing (RS) and geographic information system (GIS) applications, will be acquiring satellite images each month.

Sand and boulder mining takes place in Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts. Boulder, gravel and sand are one of the most important construction materials.

"We have commissioned the HARSAC, which is acquiring satellite images. From these images taken every month, we will come to know where excavations have been undertaken in an unauthorised manner," the official said. "The aim behind taking the help of technology is to keep a check on illegal mining activity as some areas are inaccessible and difficult to approach for the enforcement staff," Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Geology) P K Das told PTI.

He said stone mining was being done in south-western districts of Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari. "For stone mines in the south-western districts, a pilot project using 3D images has been initiated. Initially, a 3D image will be captured followed by another such image, which will provide crucial inputs on the volume of minerals extracted from the site as revenue for the state in stone mines is dependent on the volume excavated," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 1-"Dark days" in Israel after PM and rival fail to form gov't, election looms

Israels president told lawmakers on Thursday to name a candidate to form a new government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Benny Gantz both failed, a move that probably sets the stage for a third election within a year...

Man killed in road accident in southeast Delhi

A 30-year-old man was killed allegedly after his scooter rammed into a divider on Okhla Estate Road in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Verma Kumar, a resident of Indra Kalyan Vihar in Okhla. He is...

EC has seized crores of rupees from Cong leaders; they have been corrupt and have used black money extensively: Piyush Goyal.

EC has seized crores of rupees from Cong leaders they have been corrupt and have used black money extensively Piyush Goyal....

BJP is the only party to fight against black money, and promotes honest and clean money in electoral politics: Piyush Goyal. PTI KR NAB NSDNSD

BJP is the only party to fight against black money, and promotes honest and clean money in electoral politics Piyush Goyal. PTI KR NAB NSDNSD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019