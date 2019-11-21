International Development News
Development News Edition

India seeks repatriation of 2 Indians arrested by Pak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:08 IST
India seeks repatriation of 2 Indians arrested by Pak

India on Thursday asked Pakistan to repatriate two Indians arrested on charges of entering the country illegally, and hoped that they are not used for Pakistani propaganda. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the sudden arrest of Prashant Vaindam and Dhari Lal as reported by Pakistani media came as a surprise to India as Islamabad was informed months ago about their possible crossing over to that country inadvertently.

"We hope that these two Indian nationals are not used or they do not become victim of Pakistani propaganda," he said. He said following the reports in Pakistani media about the arrests, India approached Pakistan and requested it for immediate consular access for them.

"We also requested for their safety and security and also early repatriation," he said at a media briefing. Kumar said India had informed Pakistan in December last about Lal's possible crossing over to that country while information about Vaindam was conveyed in May 2019.

"Since then, we did not get any response to our note verbale," he said. "When it came out in the media, we approached the Pakistan government on the same day and requested for immediate consular access to them," said Kumar.

He said there were many other Indians who may have inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan "When such incidents come to our notice, we approach Pakistan," he said.

The Pakistani media reported earlier this week that the two Indian were arrested by Pakistani authorities for allegedly entering the country illegally. Both were apprehended in the eastern city of Bahawalpur in Punjab province for staying in the country without proper documents, the reports quoted the police as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. says Nicaragua's surrounding of church sheltering protesters 'unacceptable'

The United States is deeply concerned about protesters on a hunger strike in a church in Nicaragua who have been unable to access water or electricity, and will use economic and diplomatic means to support democracy in the country led by Pr...

PM unhappy that ministers not present during Question Hour in Parliament

Prime Minster Narendra Modi is learnt to have expressed displeasure over the absence of some Cabinet ministers during Question Hour, sources in the government said on Thursday. The prime minister flagged the absence of some ministers during...

UPDATE 1-Boeing has settled more than half of Lion Air crash lawsuits -lawyer

Boeing Co has settled more than half of some 118 cases related to the fatal crash of a Lion Air flight on a 737 MAX aircraft in October 2018, attorney Dan Webb said at a court hearing on Thursday. Webb, a former U.S. attorney and veteran li...

UPDATE 3-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019